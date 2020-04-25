Ravens Add DT Justin Madubuike with 71st Overall Pick

The Ravens spent the offseason boosting their defensive line and got even stronger with the selection of Texas A & M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ravens picked up four third-round picks after trading the 60th overall selection to the Patriots for No. 71. Baltimore is also picking at 92, 98 and 106.

Madubuike does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

Last year, he applied pressure on 11 percent of his pass-rushing snaps. Other than Auburn’s Marlon Davidson and Baylor’s James Lynch, who both rushed mostly from the edge, that’s tied for No. 1 among Sports Illustrated's top 25 defensive tackle prospects.

“We’re ready to beat the hell out of people and win championships," Madubuike said on a Zoom call.

The Ravens boosted that the defensive line earlier this offseason with the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens then added Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. An eight-year NFL veteran, Wolfe has played in 108 games (all starts), recording 299 tackles, 33 sacks, 15 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Madubuike should compete for playing time and could become another asset to that interior pass rush.