Don Martindale Says Mahomes Worth a 'Billion' Dollars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the most lucrative deal in North American sports history this offseason.

He's worth every penny and more, according to Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

"He's at that football IQ level of Brady, Manning and those kinds of quarterbacks," Martindale said. "I know he's got 450 million or whatever it is. They could've given him a billion and I'd still think he was underpaid."

Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to beat the Ravens for a third straight year in a Monday night matchup Week 3 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Over the previous two games against the Ravens, Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating). His ability to improvise when a play breaks down has been especially damaging to Baltimore.

"He has all these tools, and he has so much talent around him," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He actually completed that no-look pass on me. That started that whole journey, so I’ve seen that clip so many times on social media. It always seems to come up somewhere.

"But with Mahomes, as good as he is in the pocket, he’s just as good – probably better – outside the pocket, which is the craziest thing about his game. So, preparing for him, it’s really tough. You can’t really say any team has really just been able to just stop him completely.

Mahomes has thrown for 10,438 yards, 86 touchdowns and only 18 INTs (+68 TD/INT differential) over his career.

He won NFL MVP in his second year after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. Last year, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Kansas City rewarded Mahomes this offseason with a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503-million. The deal surpassed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019 that had been the largest deal for a professional athlete in North America.

"Patrick Mahomes, he’s a great playmaker," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He has great pocket presence; he moves around a lot in the pocket. He’ll get the ball out quick on time, as quick as anybody in the league, and then he’ll extend as long as much as anybody in the league, too. I think it’s less about pressure than it is about him hunting for a play.

"He’s going to move around the pocket and try to find a play out there. When you’re down, I think it kicks in even more, just like you said. That’s what they’ve done well. Hopefully, we can get him down. If we get him down, we have to try to keep him down by not allowing those kinds of plays to be made. But that’s why they’re the champs [and] that’s why they’ve won all these games the last couple years.”