Ravens Hope Third Time Is Charm Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In 2018, the Ravens had Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs facing a 4th and 9 with just two minutes left in the game.

Baltimore led by a touchdown was on the verge of a season-defining victory.

Instead, Mahomes took the ensuing snap, scrambled out of the pocket and flung an improbable 48-yard completion to Tyreek Hill that set up the game-tying touchdown.

Kansas City won the game 27-24 in overtime.

Last year, Mahomes kept the Ravens off-balance, throwing for 374 yards with three touchdowns in a 33-28 victory.

When the teams meet for the third consecutive time Monday night in Baltimore, the Ravens know their only chance at winning is stopping Mahomes.

“For Mahomes, ... he has all these tools, and he has so much talent around him," Baltimore cornerback Humphrey said. "He actually completed that no-look pass on me. That started that whole journey, so I’ve seen that clip so many times on social media. It always seems to come up somewhere. But with Mahomes, as good as he is in the pocket, he’s just as good – probably better – outside the pocket, which is the craziest thing about his game. So, preparing for him, it’s really tough."

Over the two games against the Ravens, Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating). His ability to improvise when a play breaks down has been especially damaging to Baltimore.

"He’s just been phenomenal in his first three years in the National Football League," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ve seen it up-close and personal in two different occasions – at their place the last two years – where he’s made some just tremendous plays that have really, in the end, beaten us. So, we have to find a way to stop him and all those weapons they’ve got.

"It’s going to be a big challenge. But mobility in the pocket, ability to extend plays, the things that you saw both quarterbacks do in our game yesterday, is just a huge part of the NFL right now. So, it’s a big factor as a defense to think about and to consider how you’re going to try to defend it.”

Mahomes won NFL MVP in his second year after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. Last year, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Kansas City rewarded Mahomes this offseason with a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503-million. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

No lead is safe with Mahomes behind the center.

"You can’t really say any team has really just been able to just stop him completely," Humphrey. "He’s never really out of a game. You see [them] go up on the Texans – two touchdowns, three touchdowns – and they come right back. He’s never really out of the game until they lose a game, and they don’t lose too many.

"So, it will be tough. I trust in [defensive coordinator Don] ‘Wink’ [Martindale] in whatever gameplan he’s going to have, and we’ll figure it out and get going.”