SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Hope Third Time Is Charm Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In 2018, the Ravens had Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs facing a 4th and 9 with just two minutes left in the game.

Baltimore led by a touchdown was on the verge of a season-defining victory.

Instead, Mahomes took the ensuing snap, scrambled out of the pocket and flung an improbable 48-yard completion to Tyreek Hill that set up the game-tying touchdown. 

Kansas City won the game 27-24 in overtime.

Last year, Mahomes kept the Ravens off-balance, throwing for 374 yards with three touchdowns in a 33-28 victory.

When the teams meet for the third consecutive time Monday night in Baltimore, the Ravens know their only chance at winning is stopping Mahomes. 

“For Mahomes, ... he has all these tools, and he has so much talent around him," Baltimore cornerback Humphrey said. "He actually completed that no-look pass on me. That started that whole journey, so I’ve seen that clip so many times on social media. It always seems to come up somewhere. But with Mahomes, as good as he is in the pocket, he’s just as good – probably better – outside the pocket, which is the craziest thing about his game. So, preparing for him, it’s really tough." 

Over the two games against the Ravens, Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating). His ability to improvise when a play breaks down has been especially damaging to Baltimore.

"He’s just been phenomenal in his first three years in the National Football League," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ve seen it up-close and personal in two different occasions – at their place the last two years – where he’s made some just tremendous plays that have really, in the end, beaten us. So, we have to find a way to stop him and all those weapons they’ve got. 

"It’s going to be a big challenge. But mobility in the pocket, ability to extend plays, the things that you saw both quarterbacks do in our game yesterday, is just a huge part of the NFL right now. So, it’s a big factor as a defense to think about and to consider how you’re going to try to defend it.”

Mahomes won NFL MVP in his second year after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. Last year, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. 

Kansas City rewarded Mahomes this offseason with a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503-million. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

No lead is safe with Mahomes behind the center. 

"You can’t really say any team has really just been able to just stop him completely," Humphrey. "He’s never really out of a game. You see [them] go up on the Texans – two touchdowns, three touchdowns – and they come right back. He’s never really out of the game until they lose a game, and they don’t lose too many. 

"So, it will be tough. I trust in [defensive coordinator Don] ‘Wink’ [Martindale] in whatever gameplan he’s going to have, and we’ll figure it out and get going.” 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Partner with United Way of Central Maryland for ‘Caw to Action’

The United Way of Central Maryland has partnered with the Ravens organization to create the “Caw to Action” to serve their community this football season.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publisher Week 3 NFL Picks: Ravens Popular Choice Over Chiefs

The Ravens' game against the Chiefs on Monday night is the marquee matchup for Week 3. There are several other intriguing battles. Here are the picks

Todd_Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley on Chiefs: 'You Have to Beat the Best'

For the Ravens players, the matchup against the Chiefs is not a typical Week 3 matchup.

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh Expects Another Classic Battle with Mentor Andy Reid

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a long history with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. They'll meet as opponents for the third straight year when Kansas City travels to Baltimore for a Monday night matchup.

Todd_Karpovich

By the Numbers: Lamar Jackson Having Best Accuracy Rate of Career

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 77.6 percent of his passes this season, which is the best mark of his pro and college career.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs Week 3 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens host the Chiefs in one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the 2020 regular season.

Todd_Karpovich

Chris Moore, Justin Madubuike Could Return to Practice This Week for Ravens

Ravens wide receiver/specialist Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike could return to practice this week, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd_Karpovich

Irony: Ravens Finally Land MNF Game at Home ... With No Fans

The Ravens finally land a marquee MNF matchup with Kansas City in Week 3, but no fans will be able to attend because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Turn Their Attention to Chiefs for MNF Showdown

Just moments after the Ravens had a spirited victory over the Texans, the players and coaches shifted their focus to a prime-time showdown with the Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Power Week 3 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens take over the No. 1 spot in several Power Rankings heading into the Week 3 showdown with the defending Super-Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich