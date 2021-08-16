Ravens Make Five Roster Moves

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made five roster moves on Aug. 16.

They waived cornerback Davontae Harris, outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye and tight end Eli Wolf.

Baltimore also placed cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

— Harris was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was acquired off waivers by Baltimore on Nov. 18, 2020.

Last season, he saw action in four games (one start) as a Raven, posting 8 tackles (7 solo), while adding two special teams tackles and one forced fumble for the unit. Prior to joining the Ravens, he competed in seven games (one start) for Denver, recording 3 solo tackles and 1 special teams tackle.

— Adeoye signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 12, 2020. He was activated from the practice squad (COVID replacement elevation) on Dec. 2, 2020, at Pittsburgh. He made his NFL debut against the Steelers, finishing with 8 defensive snaps and 8 special teams snaps.

— Wolf was signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season on Baltimore’s practice squad.

— Marshall came off the PUP list on Aug. 4 and made his 2021 training camp debut. Marshall, selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft tore his ACL last summer and has been hampered by injuries over his short career.

— Dorsey played well in this yea's training camp before suffering an undisclosed injury. Last season, he ppeared in six games and made two tackles after spending part of the year on the practice squad.