Ohio State's Malik Harrison Second LB Taken By Ravens

The Ravens added more depth to its group of linebackers by selecting Malik Harrison from Ohio State with the 98th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore took LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

Harrrison was a a two-year starter and led the team with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and four pass breakups as a senior. A bit of an old-school linebacker, he ranked third in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles.

Only Andy Katzenmoyer (23 in 1996), Ryan Shazier (17 in 2012 and 22.5 in 2013) and Matt Wilhelm (19.5 in 2002) had more tackles for a loss from the linebacker position than Harrison in 2019.

At 6-foot-2 5/8 and 247 pounds and with ample strength and massive hands, he’s already ready for the rigors of the NFL’s version of trench warfare.

At the Combine, he ran a 4.66 in the 40. Of our 27, his 40 time ranked 13th.

It was no secret Baltimore needed to add a linebacker in this year's draft. The Ravens were especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That meant the Ravens only had L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Baltimore also added Jake Ryan last week pending a physical. Ryan has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons.

The addition of Queen and Harrison will dramatically change the complexion of that unit. Both players are poised to make an impact as rookies.

Queen played the best football of his LSU career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the win over Clemson in the national championship game. He is a versatile linebacker who mentored under All-America and Butkus Award winner Devin White one year ago.