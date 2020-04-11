Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters.

That stands for "What's Important Now?"

That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19.

While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned.

As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control, namely meeting with players in a virtual environment and preparing for the NFL Draft. Besides, every team in the league is dealing with the same challenges in this unprecedented time.

"We're all going to be in the same boat," Harbaugh said. "None of us are going to have an advantage over anybody else. So, whoever makes use of whatever the situation is the best, gets their team ready the best, starting with the draft and then the development of our players. That's who is going to win the most games. So, we just look at it that way."

Harbaugh is developing a strategy if the offseason workout or season are shortened. In the end, the goal doesn't change: the Ravens are preparing to make a run to the Super Bowl.

"I look at it competitively," Harbaugh said. "If it's shortened, how are we going to get more out of the time that we're allotted to be the best we can be the first game, and be better than the people we're playing, so we can win? [I'm] just looking at it like that. It's an opportunity. People are going to do it differently. It's not something that people have had a lot of experience with, because it's going to be new for everybody.

"I'm very hopeful that we can find a way through faith and effort to do it better than the other guy and win games. So, that's kind of what I'm thinking about every day.”