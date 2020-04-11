RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. 

That stands for "What's Important Now?"

That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19.

While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned.

As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control, namely meeting with players in a virtual environment and preparing for the NFL Draft. Besides, every team in the league is dealing with the same challenges in this unprecedented time. 

"We're all going to be in the same boat," Harbaugh said. "None of us are going to have an advantage over anybody else. So, whoever makes use of whatever the situation is the best, gets their team ready the best, starting with the draft and then the development of our players. That's who is going to win the most games. So, we just look at it that way."

 Harbaugh is developing a strategy if the offseason workout or season are shortened. In the end, the goal doesn't change: the Ravens are preparing to make a run to the Super Bowl. 

"I look at it competitively," Harbaugh said. "If it's shortened, how are we going to get more out of the time that we're allotted to be the best we can be the first game, and be better than the people we're playing, so we can win? [I'm] just looking at it like that. It's an opportunity. People are going to do it differently. It's not something that people have had a lot of experience with, because it's going to be new for everybody. 

"I'm very hopeful that we can find a way through faith and effort to do it better than the other guy and win games. So, that's kind of what I'm thinking about every day.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Ravens center Matt Skura signed a restricted free agent tender with the team and will be back for the 2020 season. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

Rankings: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Quarterback Situation in NFL

The Ravens have the fifth-best quarterback situation in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, according to rankings by Sports Illustrated Connor Orr. Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the NFL's MVP last season.

Todd Karpovich

Why You Should Bet on Lamar Jackson to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Joe Namath (AFL), Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning. Those four quarterbacks are the only players in NFL history to win the AP Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons in the Super Bowl era. Can Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson add his name to that illustrious list?

JAIME EISNER

Eric DeCosta Offers Scouting Report on Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen

The Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year's NFL Draft and will likely pounce if Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen fall to them with the 28th overall pick. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams. Murray and Queen each have been projected to go in the early twenties on many draft boards.

Todd Karpovich

Deep Pool of Receivers in NFL Draft Could Favor Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs with the 28th overall pick, namely at linebacker and on the offensive line. "I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool Provides Interesting Option for Ravens

The tight ends play a huge role in the Ravens offense with their ability to catch passes and make key blocks for the team's record-setting running attack. Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool presents an interesting option for the Ravens. At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Claypool could also make the transition to tight end, much like Darren Waller, who began his career in Baltimore as a fifth-round pick before being signed off the practice squad by the Raiders.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Likely to Be Part of Potential Run on Linebackers In First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year’s NFL draft Apparently so are several other teams. The odds for the total number of linebackers taken in the first round is set at 4.5 with the under (-225) as the favorite and over (+180) as the underdog, according to DraftKings. The Ravens are hopeful one of those players falls to them with the 28th overall selection or perhaps in the second round. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out trading up to grab a player who might be able to make an immediate impact on one of the league's best defenses. The Ravens have nine selections, which gives DeCosta added flexibility to make some moves.

Todd Karpovich