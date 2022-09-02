Marcus Peters Non-Commital About Availability for Ravens Opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Raven cornerback Marcus Peters has battled back from a knee injury that ended his season in last year's training camp.

However, he isn't sure if he'll be available for the regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

“Whenever my body tells me [I’m] ready to go, we’re going to go," Peters said.

Peters will be a huge addition to the Ravens' secondary, which finished last against the pass without him in the lineup last season.

Peters has worked hard to be ready to be a full-go. However, neither he nor the team would want to risk further injury by rushing him back.

“I feel like I’m doing what I need to do is necessary to get me back on the field," Peters said. "It’s been a process that myself and this training staff and the coaching staff have come up with, and we’re going to stick to it until I can get back out there.”

Marcus Peters

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters has the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), and interception returns for touchdowns. and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defensed stand as the fourth-most during that span, but teams are reluctant to throw his way.

Peters' three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league. In 2020, started all 14 games in which he played, registering 52 tackles (46 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, four forced fumbles, two fumble returns, and a team-high four interceptions.

Peters had never had a prior injury but it's not the first time he has been off the football field.

“This is my first injury ever, in life," Peters said. "My injury was that my momma told me I couldn’t play. So, yes, what momma says goes. I was doing some things I wasn’t supposed to be doing.

My mom, she took it away from me, and I got to play [again] my junior year, and things got rolling for me. I had some scholarships going on, and I’m here now.”