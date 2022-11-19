Skip to main content

Marcus Peters Expected to Be Even More Effective After Bye

Baltimore Ravens cornerback is back after knee injury in 2021.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is still getting himself up to speed after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Peter was able to get back in the lineup in Week 2 and has managed 23 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, five passes defensed and one quarterback hit.

Coach John Harbaugh expected Peters to play even better over the second half of the season. He also said Peters benefitted from the bye and the opportunity to give his body a rest. 

“It probably did. I give him a lot of credit," Harbaugh said about the benefits of the bye. "I feel like Marcus coming off an ACL, yes he was healthy, and he was ready to play and everything, but it’s hard to be full speed back to normal right away, even after you’re healthy enough to play. He’s played through that. To me, it says a lot about who he is just as a football player and a person. 

"I told him just last week [that] I feel like he’s back. He looks like he’s really moving well, and he’s ready to roll, but I think [the bye week] did help him. It’s a good point, and it seems like he’s good to go.”

The Ravens have two of the top cornerback tandems in the league with Peters and Marlon Humphrey. 

The key for them is to stay healthy. 

“They’re both invaluable guys," secondary coach Chris Hewitt said. "They’re starting-caliber players, Pro-Bowl type corners, and the thing that Marcus [Peters] does for Marlon [Humphrey] and then Marlon does for Marcus, they feed off each other. Marcus is more… He does things in a different style, but he knows the plays that are coming. He can always communicate that to the guys to help them out, and on top of that, he gives the rest of the team and the secondary confidence. 

"By him just being out there, he changes things. So, I forgot what the [heck] your question was, my bad." 

