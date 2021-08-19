Mark Andrews Suffers 'Serious Cramping' in Practice With Panthers

This story will be updated

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered "serious cramping" in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19.

He had to be helped from the field with trainers. Andrews reportedly went into the medical tent with an ambulance nearby. His status for the game against Carolina is uncertain.

"He's got some pretty serious cramping going on," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, he's got to work through it. Humidity really shot up, and he's obviously working super hard. He's got to get that calmed down a little bit."

Andrews has been one of the team's most dominant players in training camp. He has caught numerous passes in double coverage and has been a force in red-zone drills.

Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns.

Andrews was recently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus. Andrews was ranked behind top-rated Travis Kelce (Kanas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia).

Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable players.

He is a free agent at the end of this season

Andrews will earn a base salary of $920,000 this season before he can test the free-agent market.

New England inked a four-year, $50 million deal with Jonnu Smith that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed. The Patriots also signed Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed.

Kittle is the highest-paid tight end at $15 million per season, followed by Kelce at $14.3 million annually.

Andrews could be looking for a similar deal.