Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Win SI's 'Octopus of the Year' Award

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had one of the most clutch games of his career in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The Ravens stunned the Colts with 16 fourth-quarter points before winning the game 31-25 in overtime.

Andrews caught a pair of touchdown passes and brought down a pair of 2-point conversions during that furious comeback in the final quarter.

He set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (147) in the Monday night matchup. Andrews became the first NFL player since the 1970 merger to have two receiving touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a game.

That performance earned him SI's "Octopus of the Year" award.

What's the mean?

Here's the interpretation: "An octopus is when the same player who scores a touchdown also scores the ensuing two-point conversion. No, being a quarterback and throwing the ball for a TD does not count. You must be the one who secures the ball in the end zone on both plays."

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

He is poised to have another huge season with a fully healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Andrews has the size and speed to create matchup problems and he already had a solid performance in the offseason workouts.

“There’s always going to be room to grow [and] get better – get better as a leader, get better as a teammate, as a tight end," Andrews said. "In all facets of my game, I want to get better. And then, again, I talk about the ultimate goal. That’s where my focus is at.”