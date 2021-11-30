Marlon Humphrey Has Bounce-Back Game

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been admittedly inconsistent this season.

He's missed tackles, incurred penalties and given up big plays.

However, Humphrey had a solid performance in a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

He tied linebacker Patrick Queen for a team-high eight total tackles and had two passes defensed.

"We kind of had a rough first half, but we’ve got to build on what we just did, Humphrey said. "Shout out to the D-line and linebackers. We do these goals of the week, and my goal was to keep them under 80 yards rushing, and as soon as I said it, I was like, ‘That might be pretty hard,’ but we were able to do that against, I think, the best running back duo in the league and probably one of the best O-lines. So, [we were] really special upfront, and the guys on the back end, we did our thing, as well.”

Humphrey has recorded at least one pass defensed in eight consecutive games, marking the league’s longest active streak. He’s also recorded two passes defensed in back-to-back games and in three of Baltimore’s last four contests.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Humphrey’s 64 pass breakups rank as the NFL’s fifth-most, trailing only Darius Slay (68), James Bradberry (66), Kyle Fuller (66) and Marshon Lattimore (66).

"It’s crazy, me and ‘Co-Cap’ [Anthony Levine Sr.] talk sometimes, and we’re like, ‘We’re kind of spoiled sometimes having Lamar [Jackson] as our quarterback.’ But our defense, we want to take pride in whether they can score at the end," Humphrey said. "When we [are on defense], all we’ve got to do is stop the team four times, [and] we want to take pride in being able to deliver. I remember C.J. [Mosley] got that pick back there against the Browns [Week 17 of 2018). And it’s so special when you end the game on defense.

"Taking a knee is the best play in the game, but getting a fourth-down stop is right there next to it.”