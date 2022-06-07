Ravens Marlon Humphrey Not Happy With Madden NFL 23 Video Game
Baltimore cornerback doesn't like depiction against Chubb.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not pleased with his depiction in the EA Sports Madden NFL 23 video game.
In a clip released by the company, Humphrey is getting stiff-armed and thrown to the ground by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
The Ravens split their two games with the Browns last season.
Baltimore beat Cleveland 16-10 on Nov. 28. at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb had 16 yards on eight carries. Humphrey tied for the team lead with eight tackles.
The Ravens then lost to the Browns 24-22 two weeks later in Cleveland, which was coming off the bye. Chubb had 59 yards rushing on 17 carries. Humphrey suffered a season-ending injury the previous week in Pittsburgh.