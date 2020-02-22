Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Martindale was happy to remain in Baltimore to continue his work for coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti.

"It needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said about landing a head-coaching position. "We love it here, we love this city, we love the culture here in the building. I love working for Harbs and Mr. Bisciotti. Credit to the players. It's because of how well they played that my name even gets mentioned."

Martindale served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2010 before joining the Ravens in 2012 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dean Pees briefly retired in 2018.

Under Martindale, Baltimore finished the 2018 season as the league's top-ranked defense, allowing an NFL-best 292.9 yards per game. Baltimore also permitted the league's second-fewest points per game (17.9), just behind Chicago's 17.7.

The Ravens were ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

Martindale also coached 11 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including three years at the University of Cincinnati alongside then-assistant head coach John Harbaugh. Martindale also helped Western Kentucky and head coach Jack Harbaugh earn a Division I FCS National Championship in 2002.

The Cleveland Browns were granted their request to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, about their head coaching vacancy. Roman also will be back after the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski, the former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, as their new coach.