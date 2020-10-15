SI.com
Raven Country
Don Martindale Not Happy About Losing a Shutout to Bengals

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale loves to see his players rewarded for a stellar effort. 

Baltimore was just 37 seconds away from earning a shutout against the Bengals in Week 5. Instead, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor opted to have Randy Bullock convert a 38-yard field goal instead of trying to score a touchdown in the 27-3 rout. 

With only 250 fans in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Martindale was able to voice his displeasure with the decision. 

“He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field," Martindale said. "There are some people that take that as a victory. We’ll see. We’ll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them."

Still, the late field-field goal did not overshadow a dominant performance by the Ravens, who demolished the Bengals' offensive line. 

Five defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Jimmy Smith — managed a sack. Humphrey had his third forced fumble of the season. This time, he stripped wide receiver Mike Thomas, and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen picked up the ball and ran 52 yards for a 27-0 lead with 8:21 left in the game. 

Baltimore's front seven was also dominant and allowed just 70 yards rushing on 28 carries (2.5 ypc).

Entering Week 6, the Ravens have the NFL"s No.1 scoring defense, allowing just 15.2 points per game. Baltimore has a plus-5 turnover ratio and has routinely gives the offense a short field to exploit. 

Martindale expects a tough test from the Eagles.

"It's like facing a volcano that's ready to erupt," he said. 

