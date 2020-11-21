SI.com
Raven Country
McSorley Becomes Lastest Ravens Player Added to COVID-19 List

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

McSorley missed practice time for a non-injury-related reason, according to the daily report released by the team.

When asked about the details of McSorley's absence, coach John Harbaugh declined to provide any further details.  

"No. It wasn’t injury-related, and that’s really what it is," he said.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts. 

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams also was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to Harbaugh. 

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Last week, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Players that tests positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can return after 10 days of the initial positive test. If the player is symptomatic, he can return to the team after 10 days as long as 72 hours elapsed since experience the symptoms.

