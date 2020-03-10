Melvin Ingram Would Be Viable Trade Candidate For Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is looking to add a play-making pass rusher.

However, the free-agent market for these types of playmakers is growing increasingly thin and expensive.

Baltimore could fill the void in the 2020 NFL Draft, but a young player might need time to develop, such as last year's third-round pick and NCAA all-time sacks leader Jaylon Ferguson.

If Baltimore doesn't land a viable candidate, DeCosta could look to the trade market.

One player that could be a good fit is Melvin Ingram.

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end is in the last year of his deal and is only making $14 million, which is economically viable for Baltimore.

The Chargers are going to need to dedicate much of their financial resources to keep defensive end Joey Bosa, who will make $14.3 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, according to Spotrac. Bosa is poised for a huge payday and the team would not want him testing the market.

Los Angeles also needs to sign a quarterback after parting ways with long-time starter Philip Rivers. The Chargers currently have $57.3 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

So far this offseason, Los Angeles does appear willing to deal and already traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for guard Trai Turner

Perhaps they would listen to overtures for Ingram, who had 48 tackles and seven sacks over 13 games last season. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2015 and 2017.

In addition to being an effective pass rusher, Ingram is also solid in pass coverage, which is also an area of need among the Ravens' linebackers.

Ingram will turn 31 in April, which could also prompt the Chargers to move him if they want to move toward a younger roster.

The Ravens might be intrigued.