Skip to main content

Ravens Expect Michael Pierce to Be Full-Go for Training Camp

Defensive tackle missed mandatory minicamp.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce missed mandatory minicamp with a "personal issue."

This raised some questions about his status with the team and his availability for the upcoming training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh dismissed those concerns. 

“He’s healthy, he’s good; it’s just a personal matter with his family, and that’s what it is," Harbaugh said. 

vspnigg1upwrxhzxdo4b

Pierce will play a vital role in the defense, replacing long-time veteran Brandon Williams in the starting lineup. 

The Ravens agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal with Pierce in March.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pierce was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 and spent his first four seasons in Baltimore before leaving for the Vikings as a free agent in 2020.

While with Baltimore (2016-19), Pierce totaled 151 tackles (90 solo), 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and two passes defensed in 60 games (30 starts) of action for a Ravens defense that ranked No. 1 overall (310.2 ypg), No. 5 against the pass (215.9 ypg) and No. 2 against the run (94.2 ypg) during that span.

Baltimore’s defense also permitted the NFL’s second-fewest points per game (18.6).

Pierce, 29, opted out of playing the 2020 season because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. He was limited to eight games last season because of an elbow injury. 

"This is the only family I've known," Pierce said about his pending departure from the Ravens. "I would love for it to continue that way, but the NFL offseason is a beast in itself. So, you have to kind of take it how it goes. It's out of my hands at this point, but yes, I would always love, love to stay and be a part of this amazing group.

"They have a strong, strong group coming back next year, obviously, with Lamar [Jackson] at the head, so I'd love to be back. If not, I'll roll with the punches. But, I just have to get better.”

Prior to the NFL, Pierce played in 47 career games (32 starts) at Samford, where he twice earned All-Conference honors after recording 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. 

He transferred to Samford after spending his first two collegiate years at Tulane.

tony-siragusa-1655924658
News

Ravens Players Remember Tony Siragusa

By Todd Karpovich14 hours ago
1356097423.0
News

Ravens Looking Solid for Salary Cap Over Next Three Years

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
c5eeba247cb14fb8a61f3dc6e36d731f
News

Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
dibttidovt0gnnapkuja
News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Meet With Wide Receivers in Florida

By Todd KarpovichJun 22, 2022
1160461513
News

Ravens Projected Starting Lineup Post-Minicamps Edition

By Todd KarpovichJun 21, 2022
b5a95597-b289-434e-ba30-d51068c2bbd2-medium16x9_GettyImages1341375019
News

A Look at Ravens Pass Rush on Current Roster

By Todd KarpovichJun 21, 2022
download
News

Lamar Jackson 'Hurt' By Marquise Brown Trade, But Understands Business

By Todd KarpovichJun 20, 2022
18222274
News

Mike Davis, Tyler Badie Flash in Ravens Mandatory Minicamp

By Todd KarpovichJun 20, 2022