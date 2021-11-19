Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Ravens Midseason Awards

    Jackson obvious MVP.
    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have reached the midpoint of the season at 6-3 and are in first place in the AFC North.

    Here are the midseason awards

    USATSI_17115924

    MVP: Quarterback Lamar Jackson

    Jackson has carried the Ravens offense and he is No. 2 in ESPN's latest NFL MVP rankings behind Tom Brady. Jackson ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also ranked seventh among all players with 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter. Since his first NFL start (Week 11 of 2018), his 36 wins tie Aaron Rodgers for the most among all NFL quarterbacks. Jackson is also the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 30 regular-season wins and the first to reach 35 before the age of 25.

    16789845

    Offensive Player (excluding Jackson): Wide Receiver Marquise Brown

    While Jackson is the main cog of the offense, Brown is also enjoying the best year of his career. He leads the Ravens in targets (82), receptions (52), yards (719), and touchdowns (6). Brown is doing a much better job getting extra yards after he catches the ball. His 21 receiving touchdowns since then are the league’s third most. Brown has shown that he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver over the first half of the season. 

    wfxk6zb3tvargluuhcjd

    Defensive Player: Defensive End Calais Campbell

    Campbell is the highest-rated player on the defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He has been a leader and a huge playmaker. Campbell has also done a solid job tackling and keeping the rest of the defenders organized. He has played in 207 games, with 189 starts. Campbell ranks first in both categories among active defensive linemen. He is in the last year of his contract, so this could be his final eight games in Baltimore. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said: "He’s playing at a Pro Bowl level, again, and it’s nice to have someone who you can count on day in and day out, as far as [having] someone who is going to stand up and say, ‘Here’s how we do it. This is what we need to do, guys.’ And he’s been tremendous for us.”

    bf005c89-308e-41d6-b960-f51882908868-AP21227745366737

    Top Rookie: Odafe Oweh

    The Ravens selected the outside linebacker with the 31st overall pick and it has proven to be a wide choice. Oweh leads the team with four sacks and has been a physical presence on the field. He is also second with 11 quarterback hits. Oweh has already established himself as one of the top young defensive playmakers in the NFL. 

    deii2bor9yqbttjzcq4o

    Unsung Hero: Fullback/tight end Pat Ricard

    Ricard does all of the grunt work for the Ravens' offense and is one of the team's best blockers. Ricard has also shown he is adept at catching the ball and has six receptions for 54 yards with a touchdown. Ricard is a free agent after this season and the Ravens would be wise to sign him to an extension before he hits the open market. 

    USATSI_16835136

    Clutch Player: Kicker Justin Tucker

    The veteran has solidified his Hall-of-Fame credentials this season. Tucker has converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts, including an NFL-record 66-yarder against Detroit that gave the Ravens a 19-17 victory. He also kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat Minnesota 34-31. Tucker is the most accurate kicker eve with a 90.6% success mark.

    USATSI_17114877

    Most Disappointing Player: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

    The entire secondary has struggled and much of that responsibility falls on Humphrey, who is looking for more consistency. He only has forced one turnover and has gotten beaten several times for long gains. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving against him and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson beat him for a 50-yard touchdown. Humphrey has also missed several tackles. Overall, the Ravens are ranked last in pass defense, allowing 283.3 yards per game. The team sorely misses cornerback Marcus Peters. 

    USATSI_16976840
