Ravens Midseason Report Card

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season.

Baltimore also enters its bye week in first place in the AFC North.

Here's the Midseason Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores. Grade: A-

Running backs — The Ravens have not had their top two running backs — J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards — for much of the season. They still have the league's No. 2 running attack, averaging 168.1 yards per game. Kenyan Drake has been a solid addition and leads this unit with 344 yards and three touchdowns. Justice Hill is averaging 5.9 yards on 32 carries. Grade: A

Wide receivers — The team's wideouts don't get a bunch of opportunities because the Ravens run the ball so well. Devin Duvernay has emerged as a key playmaker and has caught 25 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the team with 488 yards receiving with five touchdowns. The addition of DeSean Jackson could make an impact. Rashod Bateman is out for the year with a foot injury. Grade: C

Offensive line — The return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley has rejuvenated this unit. He is playing at a Pro Bowl level. Left guard Ben Powers has quietly put together a solid season. The right side of the line has played well with tackle Morgan Moses and guard Kevin Zeitler. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is getting better each week. Grade: A-

Defense

Linebackers — Outside linebacker Justin Houston has 8.5 sacks, tied with Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa for the second-most in the NFL. Patrick Queen is having a breakout season and leads the team with 58 tackles. The Ravens need more production from Odafe Oweh, who has managed just one sack. Grade: A-

Defensive line — The Ravens are stout against the run, allowing 92 yards per game — ranked third in the NFL. Justin Madubuike has been solid and rookie Travis Jones has been a quick learner. Calais Campbell has 3.5 sacks. Grade: B+

Secondary — The group allowed some big plays early in the season but has played better in the past several games. The loss of Marcus Williams to a wrist injury was disappointing but he is expected to get back in the lineup later in the year. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey have managed one interception apiece. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton has shown steady improvement. Grade: C+

Special teams

Justin Tucker is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season and has converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts. Rookie punter Jordan Stout has some solid adjustments and is averaging 48.8 yards per kick. Duvernay is ranked 10th in the NFL in kickoff returns and ninth for punt returns. Coverage has been solid. Grade: A

Coaching

Coach John Harbaugh is steering the Ravens to their fourth postseason appearance in five years. Greg Roman has the running game revved up, but the passing offense is ranked in the bottom third of the league. After some early struggles, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has the team playing at a high level. Grade: B+