RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

Todd Karpovich

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU.

The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

"None of Baltimore’s needs are dire, but all are definite," SI's Andy Benoit writes. "Start with the defense. If the season began today, Baltimore would trot out at linebacker ex-Steeler L.J. Fort, who is competitive and quick but not a true three-down player, and undrafted third-year pro Chris Board, who was prone to mental mistakes in the few snaps he got last season."

General manager Eric DeCosta will also look to strengthen the defensive backs room even though the team has talented players in the back end, including cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, along with safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

"Defensive back is also a consideration," Benoit wrote. "The recent re-signings of cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine make Baltimore once again deep enough here, but it’s imperative to always be cultivating talent here because, even with Matt Judon being franchise-tagged and veteran superstar Calais Campbell coming aboard, the Ravens are not rich in natural pass rushers. 

"Thus, they must generate pressure schematically, which requires defensive backs who are smart enough to disguise looks and talented enough to cover without help."

The Ravens also need to find potential replacements for tight end Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick that was traded to Atlanta, and right guard Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire after 13 seasons. 

Here is the entire draft analysis by Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling:

Top-100 Targets (Baltimore owns picks 28, 55, 60, 92 and 106): 

It’s not a great linebacker class, but there’s a chance one of the top two will make it to the end of Round 1. LSU’s Patrick Queen was just scratching the surface of his immense potential last year and could be a three-down stud, while Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray is a run-and-chase athlete but can be slow to process. 

The best of the second-tier LBs, Ohio State’s Malik Harrison and Wyoming’s Logan Wilson, have limitations in coverage. A theme in this draft is the depth at wide receiver, so even if Baltimore passes on someone like Clemson’s Tee Higgins in Round 1, on Day 2 they could have their choice of big receivers like Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (a better version of 2019 third-round pick Miles Boykin, also out of Notre Dame), South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards or Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden. 

The draft is short on athletic interior linemen—if neither linebacker is available late in the first, maybe Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz is the pick. On Day 2, the possibilities include Clemson’s John Simpson, powerful but not a great fit in Baltimore, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry, or perhaps they see Louisiana’s Robert Hunt as a guard rather than a tackle.

MMQB's look at the entire AFC North: (https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/03/25/nfl-draft-team-needs-afc-north)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled last season and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game. Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick that was waived the previous day.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster. Here are three questions as we look ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

by

Bad3691

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich