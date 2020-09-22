Irony: Ravens Finally Land MNF Game at Home ... With No Fans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only shake his head and laugh at the irony of his team's prime-time night matchup with the Chiefs.

Balikmore has hosted two home Monday Night Football games since Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008 — the fewest of any team in the NFL over that span.

The Ravens finally land a marquee matchup with Kansas City in Week 3, but no fans will be able to attend because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is pretty unbelievable in terms of how few Monday night home games we’ve had in the past 13 years," Harbaugh said. "We get one against the Chiefs, and it’s kind of a big game, and fans are not going to be there. I don’t even know what to say about that. 2020, man – it’s that kind of a crazy year, I guess.

"But we’ll be excited to play still. And all that being said, it’ll still be a great environment. It’ll still be a lot of fun. We’ll be ready. They’ll be ready. It’ll be a great night for football.”

Overall, the Ravens are 13-12 all-time in Monday Night Football games, including a 9-5 mark under Harbaugh. However, only two of Harbaugh's Monday night matchups have come at home — a 44-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012 and a 23-16 win over the Hoston Texans in 2017.

The Ravens coaches and players are more focused on earning a signature victory as opposed to the ambiance at M & T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past two seasons at a raucous Arrowhead Stadium.

"They’re the defending champs, and we know we’re going to have to play our best football [and] put our best foot forward in order to get a ‘W.’ So, we’ll be focused in," Baltimore running back Mark Ingram said. "We’ll watch our film, make the corrections, and we’ll just get ready to work on the gameplan [for] next week [and] get ready for the defending champs.”