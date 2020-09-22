SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Irony: Ravens Finally Land MNF Game at Home ... With No Fans

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only shake his head and laugh at the irony of his team's prime-time night matchup with the Chiefs.

Balikmore has hosted two home Monday Night Football games since Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008 — the fewest of any team in the NFL over that span. 

The Ravens finally land a marquee matchup with Kansas City in Week 3, but no fans will be able to attend because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“It is pretty unbelievable in terms of how few Monday night home games we’ve had in the past 13 years," Harbaugh said. "We get one against the Chiefs, and it’s kind of a big game, and fans are not going to be there. I don’t even know what to say about that. 2020, man – it’s that kind of a crazy year, I guess. 

"But we’ll be excited to play still. And all that being said, it’ll still be a great environment. It’ll still be a lot of fun. We’ll be ready. They’ll be ready. It’ll be a great night for football.”

Overall, the Ravens are 13-12 all-time in Monday Night Football games, including a 9-5 mark under Harbaugh. However, only two of Harbaugh's Monday night matchups have come at home — a 44-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012 and a 23-16 win over the Hoston Texans in 2017. 

The Ravens coaches and players are more focused on earning a signature victory as opposed to the ambiance at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past two seasons at a raucous Arrowhead Stadium. 

"They’re the defending champs, and we know we’re going to have to play our best football [and] put our best foot forward in order to get a ‘W.’ So, we’ll be focused in," Baltimore running back Mark Ingram said. "We’ll watch our film, make the corrections, and we’ll just get ready to work on the gameplan [for] next week [and] get ready for the defending champs.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Turn Their Attention to Chiefs for MNF Showdown

Just moments after the Ravens had a spirited victory over the Texans, the players and coaches shifted their focus to a prime-time showdown with the Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich

Tale of the Tape: Harbaugh Not Overly Concerned with O-Line Performance

Despite some of the challenges, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not overly concerned about the performance after watching the tape of his team's 33-16 victory.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Suffers Another Season-Ending Setback

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young endured another setback in a 33-16 victory over the Texans in Week 2 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Mark Ingram Finishes Off Texans 'Cobra Kai' Roundhouse Kick

Mark Ingram put an exclamation on the Ravens 33-16 victory over Houston with Cobra Kai-like round-house kick to the Texans' logo.

Todd_Karpovich

What We Learned in Ravens 33-16 Victory Over the Texans

Ravens: Teams are doing better spying Lamar Jackson, the running attack is still dominant and the overhauled defensive line is meeting expectations.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 2 Snap-Count Analysis: 10 players have 100% Participation

The Ravens had six players play every snap on offense, including Lamar Jackson, and four others have 100 percent participation on defense.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 2 Report Card Vs. Houston Texans

The Ravens passed their first road test of the season. Coach John Harbaugh had his players fully prepared for a second consecutive week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens 33, Texans 16: The Good, Bad And Ugly

Baltimore improves to 2-0.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Get Back to Roots With Dominant Ground Attack vs. Texans

The Texans had no answer for the Ravens talented running backs. After a slow start, Baltimore imposed its will, scampering for 230 yards in the 33-16 victory

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans Pregame Notebook: Stanley, Smith Active

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith are both active against the Texans after battling injuries for much of the week.

Todd_Karpovich