Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three.

Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up:

First Round, 28th selection: Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

"After losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason, both Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents in 2020," Hanson writes. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender in the middle of the Ravens defense."

Second Round, 55th selection: Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin

The Ravens have three solid running backs already on their roster with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Nonetheless, Taylor would be an attractive selection if he's indeed available. Taylor was a starter in each of his three seasons for the Badgers and is ranked second in program history with 6,174 yards rushing behind Rod Dayne. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting last season after amassing 2,003 yards on the ground. He does have to do a better job protecting the football.

Second Round, 60th selection: Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, USC

The Ravens want to add another playmaker to their arsenal and Pittman could fit the bill. Last year, Pittman finished the regular season with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pac-12 and a consensus second team All-America selection. At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, he can create matchup problems in the slot or downfield.

Third Round, 92nd selection: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

Baltimore needs to add depth on the offensive line. The team needs to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson because their season will likely go as far as he takes them. Muti would provide solid depth on the offensive line. However, he has not played a full season since 2017 because of injuries. When Muti is healthy, he's productive, He started 14 games as a freshman and was All-Mountain West honorable mention selection.

Third Round, 106th selection: Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame

Kareem is the complete package with his ability to get to the quarterback and also help stop the run. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he'll provide a physical presence for a tenacious Ravens defense. Kareem also has versatility that allows him to play both inside and outside linebacker. He could make an immediate impact in Baltimore.