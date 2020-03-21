RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

Todd Karpovich

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three.

Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up:

First Round, 28th selection: Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

"After losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason, both Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents in 2020," Hanson writes. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender in the middle of the Ravens defense."

Second Round, 55th selection: Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin

The Ravens have three solid running backs already on their roster with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Nonetheless, Taylor would be an attractive selection if he's indeed available. Taylor was a starter in each of his three seasons for the Badgers and is ranked second in program history with 6,174 yards rushing behind Rod Dayne. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting last season after amassing 2,003 yards on the ground. He does have to do a better job protecting the football. 

Second Round, 60th selection: Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, USC

The Ravens want to add another playmaker to their arsenal and Pittman could fit the bill. Last year, Pittman finished the regular season with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pac-12 and a consensus second team All-America selection. At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, he can create matchup problems in the slot or downfield. 

Third Round, 92nd selection: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

Baltimore needs to add depth on the offensive line. The team needs to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson because their season will likely go as far as he takes them. Muti would provide solid depth on the offensive line. However, he has not played a full season since 2017 because of injuries. When Muti is healthy, he's productive, He started 14 games as a freshman and was All-Mountain West honorable mention selection.

Third Round, 106th selection: Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame

Kareem is the complete package with his ability to get to the quarterback and also help stop the run. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he'll provide a physical presence for a tenacious Ravens defense. Kareem also has versatility that allows him to play both inside and outside linebacker. He could make an immediate impact in Baltimore. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Trade DE Chris Wormley to AFC North Rival Steelers

The Ravens made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to multiple reports. Baltimore has spent the early part of free-agency reshaping its entire defensive line. The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

Howard Balzer

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK