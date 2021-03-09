Seven-Round Draft Predictions for Ravens

Baltimore goes outside the box in first round.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The draft experts at Sports Illustrated put together their first seven-round mock draft for 2021 and the Ravens will fill several key needs.

Round 1

No. 27: Baltimore Ravens: Landon Dickerson, Center, Alabama

RavenCountry Analysis: The Ravens have maintained close ties to the Crimson Tide program over the years. Baltimore could turn back to Alabama to solve their issues at center with Dickerson. Just like Baltimore offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, Dickerson has the size — 6-foot-6, 326 pounds — to create matchup problems and has the versatility to also play guard.

Round 2

No. 1: Baltimore Ravens from Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashod Bateman: Wide Receiver, Minnesota

RavenCountry Analysis: Baltimore pulls the trigger on a trade to land one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

No. 26: Baltimore Ravens: Andre Cisco, Safety, Syracuse

RavenCountry Analysis: The Ravens can add key depth at safety with Cisco, a ball hawk that will help force turnovers in the secondary. He is also solid playing in the box and stuffing the run — a key element to Baltimore's defense.

Round 3

No. 41: Baltimore Ravens (Comp pick for David Culley): Hunter Long: Tight End Boston College

RavenCountry Analysis: Baltimore needs to add depth at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Long has good size — 6-foot-5, 254 pounds — and has solid hands. Last season, he caught 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games, earning All-American honors.

Round 4

No. 26: Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Johnson: Edge, Tulane

RavenCountry Analysis: One of the priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Johnson has the skills to make an immediate impact. He amassed 120 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 11 pass breakups, and six forced fumbles over 34 career games. He can thrive at outside linebacker in Baltimore 3-4 scheme.

Round 5

No. 24: Baltimore Ravens from Pittsburgh Steelers (for Chris Wormley): Marquez Stevenson: Wide Receiver, Houston

RavenCountry Analysis: The Ravens will add depth to their young group of wide receivers with the addition of Stevenson, who has the speed to break open a game. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, but is strong enough to compete for the ball.

No, 26: Baltimore Ravens from Jacksonville Jaguars via Cleveland Browns: Khyiris Tonga: Defensive Tackle, BYU

RavenCountry Analysis: Baltimore adds another stout, young defensive lineman with Tonga. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound playmaker had 36 tackles (3.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, five passes broken up over 11 games last season. He's solid against the run and can collapse the pocket.

No. 39: Baltimore Ravens (Comp pick for Michael Pierce): Brenden Jaimes: OG/OT, Nebraska

RavenCountry Analysis: The Ravens can add depth to the offensive line with the versatile Jaimes. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he can push back defensive linemen and is an exceptional run blocker.

Round 6

Baltimore Ravens make a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who select Jose Borregales: Kicker, Miami (Fl.)

Round 7

No. 16: Baltimore Ravens from Arizona Cardinals: Chris Evans: Running Back, Michigan

RavenCountry Analysis: The Ravens add depth at running back after parting ways with Mark Ingram. Evans, 5-foot-11, 216 pounds, has the potential to the potential to be a three-down player. He also is effective in catching the ball out of the backfield. Evans appeared in 37 career games for the team, recording 2,155 total yards and 16 touchdowns. He was suspended in 2019 for academic reasons.

No, 27 Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens: Wyatt Huber: Edge, Kansas State



For the full draft, click here.