Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 5

Todd Karpovich

Another linebacker was tied to the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus has the Ravens selecting Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun with the 28th overall pick. This would satisfy a glaring need for the Ravens this offseason. 

"The Ravens' defense blitzed more than any other in the league last season, and there is no better blitzing linebacker in this draft than Baun," Michael Renner wrote. "That’s because he could legitimately play edge defender in the NFL the way he rushes the passer, but he has already stated he wants to play off-ball. Baun had a 91.0 pass-rushing grade and an 86.9 coverage grade this past season."

Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury. 

Another popular name being linked to the Ravens is Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, both of ESPN, and Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports also envision the Ravens taking Murray in the first round.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver could also be an option in Baltimore. Both Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, and Nick Klopsis, of New York Newsday, have Baltimore taking the play-making Weaver in the first round. Weaver had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense.

Previous Posts:

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 1

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 2

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 3

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

OmegaPurple1

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Corrupt-

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

MAM

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

Corrupt-

Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

MAM

Ravens Investment in Secondary Could Continue to Pay Huge Dividends

The Ravens had one of the top secondaries in the NFL last year.The team is making sure that unit will remain mostly intact next season. Safety Chuck Clark became the latest player to receive a contract extension, earning a three-year deal worth worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees. This means the Ravens will have both starting safeties — Clark and Earl Thomas — and cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — back in the lineup.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of 2020 opponents. In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14