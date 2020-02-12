Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 5

Another linebacker was tied to the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus has the Ravens selecting Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun with the 28th overall pick. This would satisfy a glaring need for the Ravens this offseason.

"The Ravens' defense blitzed more than any other in the league last season, and there is no better blitzing linebacker in this draft than Baun," Michael Renner wrote. "That’s because he could legitimately play edge defender in the NFL the way he rushes the passer, but he has already stated he wants to play off-ball. Baun had a 91.0 pass-rushing grade and an 86.9 coverage grade this past season."

Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Another popular name being linked to the Ravens is Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, both of ESPN, and Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports also envision the Ravens taking Murray in the first round.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver could also be an option in Baltimore. Both Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, and Nick Klopsis, of New York Newsday, have Baltimore taking the play-making Weaver in the first round. Weaver had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense.

