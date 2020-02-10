RavenCountry
Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

Todd Karpovich

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.

That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017.

Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift. It's not a far-fetched scenario if the Ravens stick to their philosophy of best player available. However, Baltimore is stocked at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Swift is a big-time playmaker that could add another dimension to any offense because of his speed and power. Swift is widely considered the most talented and complete running back in this year's draft and might be well gone before the Ravens make their first-round selection.

Most analysts predict the Ravens will take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 28th overall pick. He is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Don Martindale's system and could make an immediate impact. Another player being connected to the Ravens is Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver.  

Once again, both of these players are highly touted and might off the board before the Ravens make their selection. 

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of 2020 opponents. In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020. Here's a review and grades.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens. The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite. The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 3

The Ravens are drafting a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.At that's the early consensus among analysts. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently released his lock draft and predicts the Ravens will select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. "Linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and the Ravens lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason as well," Murray wrote. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the instincts, non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender."

Todd Karpovich

Could Vic Beasley Be A Fit for the Ravens?

One of the Ravens key priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL. One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW