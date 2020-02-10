Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.

That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017.

Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift. It's not a far-fetched scenario if the Ravens stick to their philosophy of best player available. However, Baltimore is stocked at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Swift is a big-time playmaker that could add another dimension to any offense because of his speed and power. Swift is widely considered the most talented and complete running back in this year's draft and might be well gone before the Ravens make their first-round selection.

Most analysts predict the Ravens will take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 28th overall pick. He is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Don Martindale's system and could make an immediate impact. Another player being connected to the Ravens is Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver.

Once again, both of these players are highly touted and might off the board before the Ravens make their selection.

