Ravens Solve Biggest Needs in Latest Mock Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will look to add a wide receiver and an edge rusher in this year's NFL draft.

Those positions are areas of the biggest need for the team this offseason.

Baltimore will be able to find playmakers at those positions in the first two rounds, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The draft analyst has the Ravens selecting LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall with the 27th overall pick.

Baltimore will select Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 58th overall pick in the second round.

Here's a breakdown of those players:

Marshall

Career Stats (three seasons): 106 receptions, 1,594 yards, 23 touchdowns

Pros: Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. ... He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. ... His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. ... Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games. ... Ran an unofficial 4.38 at his Pro Day.

Cons: Marshall needs to be more consistent as a blocker, which is an essential part of the Ravens offense. ... He also had a few drops but has been mostly consistent. ... Marshall dealt with a foot injury in 2019, but there were no lingering effects this past season.

Outlook: Marshall could be available when the Ravens make the 27th overall pick. It would be the second consecutive year the team takes a player from LSU in the first round. The question is whether the Ravens want to select a wide receiver in the first round for the second time in three years. Baltimore selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in 2019. Marshall could boost the passing attack.

Oweh

Size: 6-foot-5, 252 pounds

Career Stats (three seasons): 63 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

Pros: An explosive player that can fly to the ball. ... Made seven starts. ... Became the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). ... Had 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015 (40).

Cons: Oweh could use more time to develop, especially against NFL offensive linemen. ... He could also use a bit more muscle to his frame. ... Oweh will need to develop more moves to get to the quarterback at the pro level.

Outlook: Oweh has the athleticism and pedigree to thrive at the pro level. He's projected as a late first-round pick and so he might not available when the Ravens make their selection at No. 58. He's definitely a player on DeCosta's radar.