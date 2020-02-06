Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 3

RavenCountry
The Ravens are drafting a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At that's the early consensus among analysts. 

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently released his lock draft and predicts the Ravens will select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.  

"Linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and the Ravens lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason as well," Murray wrote. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the instincts, non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender."

Murrays is not along with his assessment.

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, both of ESPN, and Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports also envision the Ravens taking Murray in the first round.

The move would certainly make sense considering outside linebacker/pass rusher is Baltimore's biggest need this offseason.   

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Another player being tied to the Ravens is Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver. Both Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, and Nick Klopsis, of New York Newsday, have Baltimore taking the play-making Weaver in the first round. Weaver had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense.

Once again, the biggest is whether Weaver will fall to 28. 

The Ravens also need to add a wide receiver, but GM Eric DeCosta selected Marquise Brown with the team's first-round pick in 2019. The team selected Notre Dame receiver Miles Boykin in two rounds later.

While the Ravens preach "best player available" with their draft strategy, it's hard to envision DeCosta would take a receiver in the first round in back-to-back years. Baltimore also needs depth on the offensive line and that will be another potential selection at No. 28. 

 

