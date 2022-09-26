Ravens Monday Quarterback: Wait and See with Injuries, Young Guns Emerge

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens suffered three more injuries in the 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Offensive tackle guard Pat Mekari has a sprained ankle and should be able to return to the lineup.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has a groin issue and will be day-to-day.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce hurt his left arm and is awaiting the results of the MRI. The hope is that it's not a torn biceps that could end his season.

Rookie Travis Jones is behind Pierce on the depth chart and played well against the Patriots.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul reported Monday and signed his one-year deal.

Faalele Finds Consistency

After a bit of a slow start when he took over for Mekari and allowed a sack, rookie Daniel Faalele found his footing at left tackle and played well down the stretch.

Faalele was primarily a right tackle in college, which made his performance even more impressive.

"Early on we needed to help the left tackle, and we did a couple of times but then we didn't need to," Harbaugh said. "Then he kind got his footing there, and then the run game started perking up. I thought the offensive line played just a tremendous football game. They played really well last week, too, so they're whipping into shape there. Pat Mekari is going to be fine. It's a sprain. He'll be okay. Won't be long-term. But yeah, that was a good point."

The Ravens are still waiting for Ronnie Stanley to make his season debut after battling an ankle injury over much of the past two seasons.

Jackson's Command

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 18-of-29 passes for 218 yards, four touchdowns and an interception (110.3 rating), while also adding 107 rushing yards and one score on 11 carries (9.7 avg.).

It’s his second-straight game with three or more passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards. Jackson became the first quarterback in Ravens franchise history to record three or

Perhaps lost in that success was how well Jackson commanded the huddle.

"I think it's a great question, and I'm trying to answer that question for four years now," Harbaugh said. "I answer it here every time we have a press conference. I basically say the same thing because it's true every week. Yes, if there's people out there that doubt that at this point in time, I don't know what to say to them. I don't think we can help them at this point."