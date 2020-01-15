RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players on the current roster.

In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players for the upcoming season.

Here is the breakdown: 

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Center Matt Skura

Skura was having a solid season until suffering a season-ending knee injury Nov. 25 against the Ravens. Rookie Patrick Mekari took his spot and played well. Skura is a restricted free agent, meaning he is eligible for a qualifying offer that other teams can match.

Skura confirmed last week that he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, and dislocated his knee cap against the Rams. His goal is to return for 2020 training camp, but that is not a certainty. 

"We’re not going to push it," he said. "I’ve got to listen to my body as well and make sure that it’s feeling good and feeling stable, and we’ll make plans from there.”

Either way, look for Skura to be part of the Ravens 2020 roster.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Running back Gus Edwards

Guards Randin Crecelius and Parker Ehinger

Safety Fish Smithson

These players reached the end of their contract with less than three years of service time in the NFL. If the player’s team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum, they cannot negotiate with other teams.

The Ravens have high expectations for Edwards led the team in rushing as a rookie with 718 yards on 137 carries with two touchdowns in 2018. However, his carries diminished this season (133 carries, 711 yards, two touchdowns) with the addition of veteran Mark Ingram. 

Edward only had six carries for 22 yards in the 28-12 loss to Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

“I trust in [offensive coordinator Greg Roman]. I trust in his decision making. Whatever he did, he saw something,” he said.  

Crecelius and Ehinger provide depth on the offensive line. 

TEAM OPTION

Cornerback/safety Brandon Carr

Carr is signed through 2020 and the Ravens can pick up $4.5 million base salary and $1.5 million roster bonus by March 18. However, the team would save about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing him.

Carr is one the league's most durable players and has started 192 straight regular-season games over his 12-year career, the longest active streak among NFL defensive players. He is uncertain about his future in Baltimore.

"Man, the ball is in their court. I’ll always be available, going to be ready. I’ll keep myself in shape. We shall see what happens," Carr said about returning to the Ravens. "I love playing football. This was an amazing run. This is a great locker room – a lot of young guys that I hope I can continue to brush elbows with and play some good football.

"But you know how this business goes. Prepare for anything. But most definitely, this has been, like I said, one of the best rides I’ve been on. The organization is hands down the best that I’ve been a part of, both on and off the field. It’s been an amazing three years. We’ll see what happens after this, but I’ve been blessed to play this game for 12 [years], and it was just an incredible run this year.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Miles Boykin Looking to Take Next Step After Mostly Quiet Rookie Season

Ravens rookie Miles Boykin was already looking ahead to next season just one day after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to Tennessee. The third-round pick from Notre Dame showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words, Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures. "I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Todd Karpovich

by

Berkslaw

Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marcus Peters Finds a Home in Baltimore

The Ravens showed their appreciation for Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season. After spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in his first five years in the league, Peter might have found a longer-term home in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games. Here are the grades,.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

What's Next for Brandon Carr?

Brandon Carr became emotional speaking about his future one day after the Ravens disappointing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens cornerback is signed through the 2020 season, but his future in Baltimore remains uncertain. The team would save about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing him.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history and are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore will focus on stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Vlog: Instant Reaction to Ravens Loss to Titans

The Ravens admitted they were simply outplayed by the Tennessee Titans. There was a certain sense of disbelief that a season where they set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time could end so abruptly. But that was the reality the Ravens had to face.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens