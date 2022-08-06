New Ravens OT Morgan Moses Impressed By Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are hopeful that tackle Morgan Moses can further solidify the offensive line to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Morgan, a seven-year, NFL veteran, is adjusting to a new offense that has been drastically different than his previous teams.

“Obviously, having [No.] 8 back there, it is different," Moses said. "But it’s a pleasure. Any time you get to go in an offense like this that has so much to look forward to, it keeps the defense on their heels. And obviously, with the playmakers that we have, the offensive line competing and getting better and gelling together, it’s only a matter of time. And [when] we get all together – all 11 players out there together – we’re executing the way we want to execute.”

Moses has been impressed by the way Jackson can extend plays. It also creates a new challenge when trying to block for a quarterback that is so unpredictable.

Moses expects to be on some highlight-reel plays this season.

“Any time you’ve got No. 8, and you get the chance to run downfield and get on ESPN, I think you should," Moses said. "But it’s just having a guy back there that’s so explosive, where he can throw the ball, he can run the ball, it keeps the defense on their heels. And then obviously, he has that potential, where [if] he gets out in open space, it’s over with. So, it’s a great opportunity to be able to be on the team and block for a guy like that.”

Moses' children are huge fans of Jackson. He had the opportunity to introduce them to the former MVP after last Saturday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

It was quite a thrill.

“I think they will never forget that," he said. "No, they’re excited, they’re excited, they’re excited. They’re excited to be here. I got the chance to sit there and watch the fireworks with them, so that was great. But it’s part of being a part of a family organization – this is what this is – so it’s an opportunity for both sides – me and my family – to come out here every day and get it going.”