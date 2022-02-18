Skip to main content

Ravens Ready to Move Forward With Young Receivers Already on Roster

DeCosta happy with current group of wideouts on the roster.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have selected six wide receivers in the past three drafts, including a pair of first-round picks.

Eric DeCosta prioritized adding talent when took over as general manager in 2019.

"One of the biggest things that we have to do is just take some at-bats and swing," DeCosta said about adding wide receivers. "It's hard to be a .400 hitter if you're only at-bat twice. We've got to take some chances. We've got to find some guys that we like and try to appreciate the really good football players, the guys that make plays."

As a result, the work is beginning to pay off.

The Ravens have a deep group of young wide receivers that potential to be game-changers.

So, for the first time in several years, Baltimore is not prioritizing a wideout in this year's draft.

"I’m very comfortable where we are at the receiver position," DeCosta said at the end of this past season. "I think people saw last year a lot of growth at that position. We had a nice mix of younger players who continued to improve throughout the year. We’ll look at ways of augmenting that position group, but I would not expect any significant additions at this time. That can always change, but at this time, I think we’re very comfortable with where we are with that group.”

Here's a look at the Ravens wideouts.

