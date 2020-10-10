SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Promote Khalil Dorsey, Re-sign Stone to Practice Squad

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need depth at cornerback heading into the Week 5 game against the Bengals and promoted Khalil Dorsey to help fill the void.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore released safety Geno Stone, a rookie seventh-round pick from Iowa, and later re-signed him to the practice squad when he cleared waivers. 

"Khalil [Dorsey] is a corner[back]. We need corners," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Geno [Stone] definitely is going to play. There’ no doubt in my mind that he’ll play. ... So, we continue to prepare Geno to play. It’s the NFL. 

"It’s a roster move. Sometimes you have to make those moves to get the guys active and up and different things that you need, and that’s what we did.”

Dorsey signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent from Northern Arizona where he appeared in 44 games (40 starts), totaling 197 tackles (139 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 8 interceptions, 41 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks during his four-year career. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection (2018-19), named second-team All-Big Sky as a sophomore (2017) and earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman (2016).

The Ravens used both available practice squad exemptions to promote Dorsey to the active roster for the past two weeks. As a result, they needed to create space on the 53-man roster to add him this week, which meant Stone had to be released. The Ravens have been short at cornerback since Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 2 against the Texans. 

Dorsey played four defensive snaps against Washington, finishing with a tackle. He has also played on special teams the past two weeks. 

The Ravens are ranked 26th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 270 yards per game. They are ranked 28th with two interceptions over four games. 

