Ravens Facing Must-Win in Cleveland to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive?

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens coach John Harbaugh sort of scoffed at the notion that Monday night's game against the Browns is a "must-win" situation for his team.

For Harbaugh and the rest of the organization, every game presents the same type of pressure.

"People say, ‘Is it a must-win?’ You have to say, ‘What do you mean by that?’ Every week is a must-win in the National Football League," Harbaugh said. "You only get to play 16 games, and they all really matter. Any one of those games … If we went back, that we hadn’t won, or games that we didn’t win that we would’ve won, would have pretty dramatically changed our circumstance at this point. So, we kind of look at every game like it’s a must-win, and we try to approach it that way.”

Baltimore is 7-5 and currently ranked ninth in the seven-team postseason race. The Browns are sitting in a much better position at 9-3 and occupying the fifth seed in the playoff race.

The Ravens might need to finish the season undefeated and finish with 11 wins to make the playoffs. The Browns are facing the same pressure because they are looking to end an 18-year postseason drought.

Baltimore has won the past two AFC North crowns. Now, in a reversal of roles, it's Cleveland that is ahead in the standings and is looking to overtake first-place Pittsburgh (11-2) atop the division.

The Ravens took down the Browns 38-7 in the season-opener. Baltimore will look to recapture that success albeit against a much-improved Cleveland team.

"Honestly, when you’re in the position that we were in say last year or other years, it feels like a must-win then, too, because there are other things that you’re trying to achieve," Harbaugh said. "You’re trying to put yourself in position for whatever it might be, in terms of the playoffs and things like that. Really, no matter what circumstance you’re in, you look at every game as a must-win."