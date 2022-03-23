Ravens Need Depth at Inside & Outside Linebacker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens inside and outside linebackers played largely inconsistent last season.

The team will have to get more production out of these units.

But the Ravens will have to add depth and more playmakers heading into the 2022 season. '

Here's a breakdown

Outside linebacker

Players under contract: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes

Free agents: Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee

Analysis: Bowser had 59 tackles and was a stout defender but suffered an Achilles injury in the finale against Pittsburgh. The hope is that he will be back at some point during training camp. Oweh should take the next step in his development. Ferguson will be playing for a roster spot. The Ravens would consider bringing back Houston, who gave the team some boost and finished with 4.5 sacks. Regardless, they need to add another player or two, perhaps in the draft. This group has to do a better job getting to the quarterback.

Potential draft picks: Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State), David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue), and Travon Walker (Georgia).

Inside linebacker

Players under contract: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

Free agents: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, and Otaro Alaka

Analysis: Bynes had 76 tackles and could be re-signed at a reasonable price. Queen played much better when moved to the weakside and led the team with 97 tackles. Harrison and Welch should continue to improve after showing flashes of potential. The Ravens could consider bringing back Fort and/or Bynes for cost-friendly deals. This unit needs more depth, especially after losing Chris Board to the Lions via free agency.

Potential draft picks: Troy Andersen (Montana State), Devin Lloyd (Utah)