Skip to main content

Ravens Need More Playmakers at Linebacker

Baltimore is short-handed at the linebacker positions.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were not able to land inside linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency, which means they still need to add depth at that position.

Baltimore also needs to sign more playmakers at outside linebacker to do a better job getting to opposing quarterbacks. 

Here's a breakdown

Outside linebacker

Players under contract: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes

Free agents: Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee

Analysis: Bowser had 59 tackles and was a stout defender but suffered an Achilles injury in the finale against Pittsburgh. The hope is that he will be back at some point during training camp. Oweh should take the next step in his development after offseason shoulder surgery. Ferguson will be playing for a roster spot. The Ravens would consider bringing back Houston, who gave the team some boost and finished with 4.5 sacks. Regardless, they need to add another player or two, perhaps in the draft. This group has to do a better job getting to the quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Potential draft picks: Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State), David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue), and Travon Walker (Georgia). 

Inside linebacker

Players under contract: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

Free agents: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, and Otaro Alaka

Analysis: Bynes had 76 tackles and could be re-signed at a reasonable price. Queen played much better when moved to the weakside and led the team with 97 tackles. Harrison and Welch should continue to improve after showing flashes of potential. The Ravens could consider bringing back Fort and/or Bynes for cost-friendly deals. This unit needs more depth, especially after losing Chris Board to the Lions via free agency. 

Potential draft picks: Troy Andersen (Montana State), Devin Lloyd (Utah) 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

17072391-1
News

Ravens Lose Out On Bobby Wagner Sweepstakes to Rams

By Todd Karpovich15 hours ago
download (2)
News

Ravens Climb In Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich16 hours ago
USATSI_16758240 (1)
News

Safety Marcus Williams Fits Perfectly Into Ravens Defensive Scheme

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
202203300618TMS_____MNGTRPUB_SPORTS-IM-NOT-GOING-ANYWHERE-RAVENS-OWNER-1-BZ5
News

Don't Mistake Steve Bisciotti's Silence for Indifference With Ravens

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
84428c26-ac03-4b4f-b20c-7746a8078dda-APTOPIX_Packers_Ravens_Football2
News

Lamar Jackson Reiterates Commitment to Ravens ... Sans New Deal

By Todd KarpovichMar 30, 2022
images
News

Several Young Players Could Have Bigger Roles for Ravens Next Season

By Todd KarpovichMar 30, 2022
USATSI_10348164
News

Owner Steve Bisciotti Dishes on State of Ravens, NFL Contracts, His Future

By Todd KarpovichMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17253063
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

By Todd KarpovichMar 29, 2022