Ravens Need to Adjust to Injuries ... Quickly

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — No other team in the NFL has been hit harder with injuries than the Ravens.

The team has placed eight players on injured reserve in the last three weeks. That close to $30 million worth of players who are out of the season and account for a total of 206 career starts.

There are still 17 weeks left in the season, and the Ravens need to find ways to overcome this challenge.

Baltimore has a showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

"Whoever is available, it’s really our job to get those guys ready to go," Baltimore special teams coach Chris Horton said. "We kind of adapt and adjust to certain situations all the time. Things happen in games [and] we have to plug another guy in, [and] another guy has to play.

"So, it’s just one of those things, man. I think we’re always preparing ourselves for those situations. When those things do happen, it’s football. [It’s] next man up, and it’s my job as a coach to really just get them ready to play.”

The last few weeks have not been easy:

Aug.21: Linebacker and special teams specialist L.J. Fort tore his ACL in the preseason game against Carolina.

Aug. 28: Running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the final preseason game against Washington.

Sept. 2: Running back Justice Hill tears his Achilles in practice.

Sept. 9: Running back Gus Edwards and starting cornerback Marcus Peters suffered ACL tears in the same practice.

Sept. 13: Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regular-season opener against Las Vegas.

Baltimore has already made adjustments.

The team now has five running backs who could play Monday against the Raiders — Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell.

Anthony Averett slid into Peters' role at starting corner.

Ben Powers has take over Phillips' spot at left guard.

The Ravens will get reinforcement when wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Nick Boyle return from IR.

Baltimore will have to make adjustments in the meantime to keep the season from slipping away.