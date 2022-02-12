Skip to main content

Ravens Need to Be Adaptable on Defense

Mike Macdonald brings a new flare to the team.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mike Macdonald was lauded for his ability to adapt to opposing teams as the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

There is optimism he can bring that same style to the Ravens. 

"You’ve got to keep it moving, and you’ve got to have enough tools in the tool bag," Harbaugh said. "You’ve got to have answers for what people are going to do. And from one week to the next, you’re going against an Aaron Rodgers, you’re going against a big running game, you’re going against a Joe Burrow. Every week is a different set of problems, and you can’t bring the same exact tools to bare every single week, because they don’t apply to that team, or they know what you’re going to do, and they just attack it. 

"So, to take that … I think [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] took that to Michigan this year – that philosophy, that pro mindset – and it was really effective, I would say." 

Read More

Baltimore parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale after the season and hired Macdonald.  

The Ravens are hoping Macdonald can get the Ravens defense back on track after a subpar season. Baltimore ranked 25th for the overall defense last season, its worst ranking since 1997. The Ravens also ranked dead last against the pass. 

"We have a great staff," Harbaugh said. "We’ve got some great coaches that are fired up to work together. It’s never a one-man show ever; it’s a team effort. But that’s the point; you’ve got to be able to move the pieces around. We’ve got to have the right pieces – guys that can make plays for you and are able to be moved around. So, all those things come to bare.”

USATSI_17442592 (1)
News

Ravens Need to Be Adaptable on Defense

1 minute ago
vviwcuik0etcm2wunchk
News

Could Ravens Have Reunion With Tight End Hayden Hurst?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17021576
News

Marlon Humphrey Jokes About Being Asked About Ja'Marr Chase

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_16835136
News

Justin Tucker's Record-Breaking Kick Wins NFL's Moment of the Year

Feb 11, 2022
rawImage
News

Report: Ravens Find Their New Tight Ends Coach

Feb 11, 2022
hi-res-160623071_crop_north
News

Super Bowl Was Never Too Big for Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_15246597
News

Ravens Potential Draft Target: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17592151
News

Ravens Not Surprised by Weddle's Success, Would Welcome Him Back

Feb 9, 2022