Ravens Need to Be Adaptable on Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mike Macdonald was lauded for his ability to adapt to opposing teams as the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

There is optimism he can bring that same style to the Ravens.

"You’ve got to keep it moving, and you’ve got to have enough tools in the tool bag," Harbaugh said. "You’ve got to have answers for what people are going to do. And from one week to the next, you’re going against an Aaron Rodgers, you’re going against a big running game, you’re going against a Joe Burrow. Every week is a different set of problems, and you can’t bring the same exact tools to bare every single week, because they don’t apply to that team, or they know what you’re going to do, and they just attack it.

"So, to take that … I think [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] took that to Michigan this year – that philosophy, that pro mindset – and it was really effective, I would say."

Baltimore parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale after the season and hired Macdonald.

The Ravens are hoping Macdonald can get the Ravens defense back on track after a subpar season. Baltimore ranked 25th for the overall defense last season, its worst ranking since 1997. The Ravens also ranked dead last against the pass.

"We have a great staff," Harbaugh said. "We’ve got some great coaches that are fired up to work together. It’s never a one-man show ever; it’s a team effort. But that’s the point; you’ve got to be able to move the pieces around. We’ve got to have the right pieces – guys that can make plays for you and are able to be moved around. So, all those things come to bare.”