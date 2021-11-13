Ravens Need to Cut Down On Allowing Big Plays

BALTIMORE — Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa threw a 64-yard pass o Albert Wilson that essentially killed any chance for a Ravens comeback in Week 10.

Tagovailoa scored a few plays later on a 1-yard run in Miami's 22-10 victory.

The Ravens have allowed six plays of 50 or more yards in the last three games and they've lost two of those three matchups.

It's a weakness that needs to be corrected if Baltimore wants to make a playoff run.

"You know, things we're trying to work on," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "But, you know, I guess you are what you put on film in the game, and that's kind of been our Achilles heel, you know? Even when we play good, good, good – a slip up here – good, good, good – a slip up there, a slip-up, bad quarter. So, we had some, you know … [Defensive coordinator Don Martindale] asked me, ‘What's something you can guarantee is going to happen in the game for the secondary?’ And I said, ‘We're going to communicate.’

"You know, as a leader in that secondary, that's on me, man. We’ve got to communicate better through the secondary and then throughout the whole defense as a whole.”

In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Humphrey, and safety Chuck Clark whiffed on a tackle that allowed an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. That play gave the Bengals a 27-17 lead and the Ravens never recovered.

Two weeks ago, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson got behind the Ravens' secondary for a 50-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins.

Whether it's a miscommunication, someone caught out of position, or a missed tackle, the Ravens simply need to avoid these big plays.

"I think it'll be a good wake-up call for the players and the coaches," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "The good thing, we’ve got a bye week. We can spend a full day to really figure out what went wrong tonight, what we can do to get better, and take another day or two to ourselves, and just sit down and have those mental talks with yourself. You know, ‘What can I do to be better?’”

Linebacker Justin Houston added: "I felt like we did good when we had the opportunity. We can do better though, as a whole. We still gave up too many big plays for where we want to be and where we’re going. We should limit it to no big plays at all. So, we’ve got work to do.”