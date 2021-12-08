Ravens Need to Get Back on Track With Finishing Drives

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have never struggled to score points with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback ... until recently.

In their last four games, they have managed 10 (Miami), 16 (Bears), 16 (Browns), and 19 (Steelers) points, going 2-2 over that stretch.

"It’s not one prevailing thing, and if there was, it would be a lot easier to fix, unless it would be an unfixable thing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating) over that stretch. He has also been sacked 16 times.

One of the issues is Jackson is holding the ball too long in the pocket. The Ravens are also still struggling to counter the opposing team's Cover 0 defensive scheme.

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,865 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for an 86.8 rating. He's also been sacked a league-high 37 times and has not made his hot reads.

Harbaugh and his staff are working to get Jackson back on track, beginning this week in Cleveland.

“You’ve just got to get back on track. It’s not going to be his defining thing; it’s going to be a part of his story," Harbaugh said. "I think it’s going to be a part … For anybody, at least, that’s their story – the challenges that you face. It’s never going to be easy. Sometimes it maybe seemed easy and seems easy, and sometimes you get on a roll, but it’s too competitive. Everybody is too good for it to be easy all the time. And he doesn’t expect that – none of us do. So, we’ve just got to work through it, fight through it and get the job done.”

The Ravens still have the league's fourth-ranked offense, averaging 387.9 yards per game. They rank 16th with 23.5 points per game.

Harbaugh has not lost his optimism despite all of the adversity surrounding the team, especially with the growing number of.

"There’s an old story that [asks], ‘Who is going to go?’ ‘Send me, I’ll go.’ Don’t we all have to make that choice in life?" he said. "Are you going to go? Or are you not going to go? Kind of ‘woe is me’ to your question, [but] I’m going to go. I know you guys all in your lives feel the same way; you’re going to go. So, we’re going to go, man. We’re going to go. We can’t wait. We’ll be going to Cleveland, I promise you.”