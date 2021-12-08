Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Need to Get Back on Track With Finishing Drives

    Baltimore has scored fewer than 20 points in last four games.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have never struggled to score points with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback ... until recently. 

    In their last four games, they have managed 10 (Miami), 16 (Bears), 16 (Browns), and 19 (Steelers) points, going 2-2 over that stretch. 

    "It’s not one prevailing thing, and if there was, it would be a lot easier to fix, unless it would be an unfixable thing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

    Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating) over that stretch. He has also been sacked 16 times.

    One of the issues is Jackson is holding the ball too long in the pocket. The Ravens are also still struggling to counter the opposing team's Cover 0 defensive scheme.

    On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,865 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for an 86.8 rating. He's also been sacked a league-high 37 times and has not made his hot reads. 

    Read More

    Harbaugh and his staff are working to get Jackson back on track, beginning this week in Cleveland. 

    “You’ve just got to get back on track. It’s not going to be his defining thing; it’s going to be a part of his story," Harbaugh said. "I think it’s going to be a part … For anybody, at least, that’s their story – the challenges that you face. It’s never going to be easy. Sometimes it maybe seemed easy and seems easy, and sometimes you get on a roll, but it’s too competitive. Everybody is too good for it to be easy all the time. And he doesn’t expect that – none of us do. So, we’ve just got to work through it, fight through it and get the job done.”

    The Ravens still have the league's fourth-ranked offense, averaging 387.9 yards per game. They rank 16th with 23.5 points per game. 

    Harbaugh has not lost his optimism despite all of the adversity surrounding the team, especially with the growing number of. 

    "There’s an old story that [asks], ‘Who is going to go?’ ‘Send me, I’ll go.’ Don’t we all have to make that choice in life?" he said.  "Are you going to go? Or are you not going to go? Kind of ‘woe is me’ to your question, [but] I’m going to go. I know you guys all in your lives feel the same way; you’re going to go. So, we’re going to go, man. We’re going to go. We can’t wait. We’ll be going to Cleveland, I promise you.”

    USATSI_17114914
    News

    Ravens Need to Get Back on Track With Finishing Drives

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_15316776 (1)
    News

    Ravens and Browns Boast Two of NFL's Top Rushing Attacks

    55 minutes ago
    images
    News

    Week 14: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17302196
    News

    Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings Roundup

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16832928
    News

    Bozeman Named Ravens Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17116156
    News

    Where Was Rashod Bateman?

    Dec 7, 2021
    gettyimages-1357366762
    News

    Ravens Not Deterred By Injuries, Forging Ahead With Playoff Run

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_15259387
    News

    Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Ruled Out for Year

    Dec 6, 2021