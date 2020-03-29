RavenCountry
Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have boosted their defensive line so far this offseason.

The team traded for Calais Campbell and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent.

There was speculation the team would also pursue a free-agent linebacker. Instead, the free-agent market for that position was tepid and Baltimore opted to place the franchise tag on Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season.

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. 

General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft.

The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

One option could be Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

"With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019." Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson said. 

Another option could be LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools.

Baltimore might have to move up to add Queen.

Either way, the Ravens will be adding a young linebacker to their roster next month.

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury. Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void. The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost, general manager needs to add a third playmaker to the fold to help the interior pass rush.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann

Updated Personnel Tracker for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had been rolling this offseason before suffering with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had initially agreed to a deal in principle before returning to the Los Angeles Rams because of uncertainty with an ankle injury. Here's a look at the Ravens current status.

Todd Karpovich

Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns about a recent ankle injury. The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles. The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways.

Todd Karpovich