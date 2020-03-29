Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

The Ravens have boosted their defensive line so far this offseason.

The team traded for Calais Campbell and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent.

There was speculation the team would also pursue a free-agent linebacker. Instead, the free-agent market for that position was tepid and Baltimore opted to place the franchise tag on Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season.

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster.

General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft.

The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

One option could be Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

"With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019." Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson said.

Another option could be LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools.

Baltimore might have to move up to add Queen.

Either way, the Ravens will be adding a young linebacker to their roster next month.