Ravens preparing for unknowns, new-look Browns in 2020 opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh and his staff have been digging deep to put together some intel on the new-look Browns.

"We’ve looked at everything we can; we look at everything we have," Harbaugh said. "There are no preseason games, so obviously, we couldn’t look at those, so you go back, and you look at, of course, Cleveland tape from the past – our games and other games. And then you also look at tapes from all the places that the coaches who are now in Cleveland have been. We try to study all that and try to put it together as best we can.”

Cleveland's new coach Kevin Stefanski has put his stamp on the team after a successful run as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski and his new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will give the Ravens different looks, especially with the expanded group of tight ends.

The Browns have four tight ends on their roster, including newly acquired Austin Hooper from the Falcons, and they will rely heavily on multiple sets. The tight ends will also play a key role in blocking for the running game as well as play-action for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“It’s part of the preparation. It’s a big part of the system that Stefanski comes from," Harbaugh said. "I know he’s very much a believer in multiple-type personnel groups – certainly multiple tight end personnel groups. They also kept a fullback with the four tight ends. So, they’re going to be in a lot of different types of groupings, and they don’t just go with heavy-type plays out of those groupings.

"They’ll put the big guys on the field and spread them out and throw the ball all over the place, as well. They’ll also spread you out with their three-wide receiver packages and run the ball quite a bit. That’s in the system, and it also makes sense with the personnel the Browns have."

The Ravens also have to be wary of the Browns' other playmakers most notably running back Nick Chubb, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"They have, of course, No. 80 [Jarvis Landry]; we have a lot of respect for him," Harbaugh said. "He’s a fabulous blocker – moving around in motions and inside the box there and doing different things. So, they have a lot of capabilities and a lot of versatility with their personnel.”