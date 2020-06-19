A pair of Ravens featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

A pair of Ravens — running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Devin Duvernay — earned a spot on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020, which recognizes the most marketable players in the draft class based on their position, college performance, draft status and projected overall demand.

The players' rookie card will be featured on Panini America's 2020 NFL trading card portfolio.

"NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been a pioneering event in professional sports, providing our business partners with unparalleled early access to the game's marketable new players," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc. "This year, faced with the cancelation of the event, our longtime partner Panini innovated a process that will ultimately provide the company with the content they need to fuel their football business and strengthen the bond between player and collector."

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the draft. He set an Ohio State program record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995.

Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. While Mark Ingram will enter the season as the starter, Dobbins is expected to see plenty of touches as a rookie.

The Ravens were stunned when Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft and he is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore. Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

