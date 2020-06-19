RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

A pair of Ravens featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Todd Karpovich

A pair of Ravens — running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Devin Duvernay — earned a spot on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020, which recognizes the most marketable players in the draft class based on their position, college performance, draft status and projected overall demand.

The players' rookie card will be featured on Panini America's 2020 NFL trading card portfolio.

"NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been a pioneering event in professional sports, providing our business partners with unparalleled early access to the game's marketable new players," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc. "This year, faced with the cancelation of the event, our longtime partner Panini innovated a process that will ultimately provide the company with the content they need to fuel their football business and strengthen the bond between player and collector."

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the draft. He set an Ohio State program record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. 

Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. While Mark Ingram will enter the season as the starter, Dobbins is expected to see plenty of touches as a rookie.

The Ravens were stunned when Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft and he is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore. Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

For the full list of the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020, click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

Kavin114

Ravens promote several scouts heading into 2020 season

Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to the team’s personnel department, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson evolving as bold leader for Ravens

Lamar Jackson has shouldered the responsibility for the Baltimore Ravens playoff disappointment over the past two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Gus Edwards Not Worried About Ravens Crowded Backfield

Gus Edwards says the addition of J.K.Dobbins in this year's NFL draft will only make the Ravens record-setting running attack even stronger.

Todd Karpovich

SI Report: Ravens biggest weakness at wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens biggest weakness heading into the 2020 season is at wide receiver, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon unimpressed with Roger Goodell's equality message

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon said it was too late for Roger Goodell to publicly provide his support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson learns hard lessons from playoff setbacks

While Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, he is 0-2 in the postseason for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Nick Boyle, Tony Jefferson exchange friendly steroid barbs

Former Baltimore Ravens teammates Nick Boyle and Tony Jefferson had a comical exchange over a story about a steroid that could potentially combat the COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson unveiled on cover of Madden NFL ’21

Lamar Jackson appeared on the cover of Madden NFL '21 just a few days after a jet ski incident conjured up images of a curse for the Baltimore Ravens fans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Outlook: Outside Linebackers

Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson will be the top playmakers at outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich