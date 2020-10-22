Ravens Land Vikings Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue for Draft Picks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens boosted their pass rush by acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings for undisclosed draft picks.

However, several sources indicated Minnesota will get a 2021 third-round draft pick and a fifth-round selection in 2022 with the deal.

It will be a homecoming for Ngakoue, who played college football at the University of Maryland and hails from Bowie, Md.

“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” DeCosta stated. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”



One source told RavenCounty that "teammates and coaches love him but he's a very prideful guy. He wears his emotions on his sleeve, which has tripped him up a few times But he'll also be one of the hardest workers."

In six games with Minnesota this season, Ngakoue has recorded 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

He could even be more effective under Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Minnesota is 1-5 and Ngakoue, who is making $12 million this year, is a free agent at the end of the season.

A five-year NFL veteran, Ngakoue has played in 69 career games (67 starts), recording 134 total tackles (117 solo), 42.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

Originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2016 draft, Ngakoue played four seasons (2016-19) in Jacksonville before being traded to the Vikings prior to the 2020 season.

Ngakoue has recorded four-consecutive seasons (2016-19) with at least eight sacks, trailing only Aaron Donald (six), Von Miller (six), Chandler Jones (five) and Khalil Mack (five) for the longest such active streak in the NFL.

Ngakoue earned Pro Bowl honors with Jacksonville in 2017 after recording a career-high 12 sacks and leading the NFL with six forced fumbles.

At Maryland, Ngakoue set the school record for sacks in a single season (13.5) during his junior campaign in 2015. The 25-year-old is a native of Bowie, Md., and attended Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.

The Ravens likely want to sign Ngakoue to an extension if possible as opposed to a one-year rental.