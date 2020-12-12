Martindale: 'The Best Is Yet To Come' for Yannick Ngakoue After Modest Start

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens expected to terrorize opposing quarterbacks when they acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline.

So far, Ngakoue is not having the same production than previous years in Jacksonville and with Minnesota this season when managed 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles over six games

Nonetheless, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has been impressed with Ngakoue and expects a bigger impact plays over the final four games of the season.

“I think the best is yet to come from Yannick," Martindale said. "Right along with what I answered before, the quarterbacks are getting rid of the ball, and I think he’s part of the reason why they’re getting rid of the ball. Whether we rush four, or sometimes, three, they’re looking out that way off the edge that he’s usually burning. I think the best is yet to come with him.”

The addition of Ngakoue was expected to create further matchup problems for opponents. Ngakoue is reunited with his former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell where they dominated opponents.

Ngakoue was second in Jacksonville franchise history with 37.5 sacks in just four years. All but eight of those sacks came alongside Campbell, who managed 31.5 sacks in 48 games with the Jaguars.

Baltimore added Derek Wolfe as a free agent this offseason and has a pair of rookies — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — who are improving each week.

However, issues with COVID-19 and injuries have hampered the production of the defensive line. The Ravens lost three straight games with Campbell out of the lineup.

Ngakoue has one sack and six tackles over six games with Baltimore. Overall, the Ravens ranks in the middle of the league with 28 sacks on the season.

Ngakoue is an unrestricted free-agent in 2021, so he could be playing for a new contract over the final month of the season.

"You can’t say enough good things about that guy," Wolfe said about Ngakoue. "That guy is a freak athlete. He’s got a nose for just getting to the quarterback and making plays. He’s got quickness. He wants to be a great teammate. He wants to run games. He wants to help other people make plays as well. So, he’s all in. All he really wants to do is win; that’s all he really cares about. That’s the kind of guy you want to be around.”