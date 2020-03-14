Ravens Restrict Air Travel for Employees

The Ravens have suspended air travel for two weeks and asked employees to work from home because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

“Public health and safety have always been top priorities for the Ravens," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate this developing situation and adjust as circumstances warrant.”

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc with professional sports around the world, forcing postponements and cancellations among all professional, college and amateur sports.

The NFL said the 2020 draft is still expected to take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The league will continue to monitor the situation.

"Our plans remain in place," the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

The Ravens are following the guidelines of the NFL.

There has been some football-related business.

The team designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, according to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.

The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens between $16.2 million and $19 million depending on his position designation, will also allow DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team. The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks.

Baltimore currently has just over $37 million in salary-cap funds with the recent retirement of offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Judon is coming off one of his finest seasons, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.