Ravens will not host any fans for at least the early part of 2020 season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will not host fans at M & T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season after consulting with government officials and public health experts.

In recent weeks, Ravens officials submitted proposals to the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, detailing the team could safely host 7,500 fans at M & T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

However, even with the implementation of advanced safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, based on the recommendations of public health experts the Ravens have determined that, for the time being, "it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games."

"Ultimately, the health and safety of our entire community is at the forefront of every decision we make. We will always protect the well-being of our fans, players, coaches and staff," the Ravens said in a statement.

The Ravens plan to continue to closely monitor and adjust accordingly to all developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The team said it will remain in communication with local and state officials, working carefully to create appropriate measures that might eventually permit a limited number of fans at home games this season.

The Ravens have also not allowed fans to attend training camp. The NFL already canceled all of the preseason games.

The goal is for teams to be ready to open the regular season in early September. Baltimore is scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

The Ravens went 14-2 last season and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Baltimore is one of the favorites to win this year's Super Bowl.