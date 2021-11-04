Ravens Not Overly Concerned About Lamar Jackson's Sack Numbers Or Hits

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken his share of hits this season — both legal and some that have merited a penalty.

Jackson has been sacked 21 times and has absorbed about 40 quarterback hits, not including those outside the pocket.

Baltimore hosts the Vikings, who lost their sacks leader Danielle Hunter to a season-ending pectoral muscle injury.

"I acknowledge that there’s going to be some sacks [with] the way we play [and] the way Lamar plays because there are going to be a lot of plays where he’s going to hold the ball a little bit and he’s going to go make plays," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You’ve seen that, too. So, kind of understand that. [I] don’t take as much to it as much as I think we just have to take care of the sack situation, situationally, especially in field goal range and things like that. He’s very conscious about that. He’s a very smart player, and that’s something you just try to do your best at every single week.”

Overall, Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season.

He has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores.

The offensive line has done a solid job protecting him despite dealing with a myriad of injuries.

Jackson has dealt with a sore back this season, but he feels good after enjoying the bye in Week 8.

"It definitely feels refreshed. I feel great," he said. "I feel great – 110% – like I said before. I’m good.”

However, the time off was uneventful.

"It was boring," Jackson said. "I didn’t do anything. I slept. That’s always fun.”