Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons.

In 2017, the Cincinnati Bengals knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs in the final week when Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in the closing seconds to escape with a 31-27 victory.

Last year, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley helped the Ravens snap a three-year postseason drought by intercepting a pass by Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield with 1:30 left in the game to seal a 26-24 win.

There will be no such drama this week.

The Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the playoffs and have the luxury of resting some of their regular starters in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, coach John Harbaugh was proud of the focus this week in practice.

"Business as usual," Harbaugh said. "Guys have been very focused, working really hard. I don't see any difference at all, in that sense, as far as the effort and the attitude, work ethic."

Baltimore backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years in place of Lamar Jackson, who is getting the day off.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is sidelined with a calf injury, which opens the door for Gus Edwards to move into the starting role. Edwards led the Ravens in rushing as a rookie last season with 718 yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries. Rookie Justice Hill (186 yards on 46 carries with a touchdown) will also get some extra work.

Despite the changes, Harbaugh is playing to win the game. The Steelers (8-7) have everything at stake and need to beat the Ravens and a Tennessee loss to make the playoffs.

Baltimore (13-2) is riding an 11-game winning streak and can notch the most wins in franchise history for a single season by winning Sunday.

"Our intention will be, and our plan will be, [to have] all hands on deck to win the game," Harbaugh said. "With all of those guys who will be playing, they’re all on our 53-man roster. They’ll be excited to play, and we’ll be excited to play. It’s a rivalry game. It’s the Steelers.

"They have everything to play for, and we recognize that and we’ll be looking to put our absolute best foot forward, play our best football game with the guys that we’ll be playing with, which will be, for the most part, most of our football team, with a few exceptions."