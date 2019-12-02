Ravens Not Happy With Hits on Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took some hard hits in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

San Francisco was penalized twice for roughing the quarterback. However, the Ravens were more upset about a couple of late hits they think the officials missed.

n one instance, Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange with 49ers safety Marcell Harris after safety Jimmie Ward appeared to tackle Jackson out of bounds, but there was no penalty.

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman defended his player.

“[Harbaugh] was saying like it was a dirty play on Lamar,” San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman. “The quarterback is running just like a running back, and if you don’t touch him, he runs up the sideline for 80 yards, and if you touch him, then everybody is throwing a hubbub like he wasn’t going to run it.”

The Ravens saw the play much differently. Some of Baltimore's offensive lineman believed that Jackson was being targeted.

“I think they definitely were trying to take advantage of him, man, as far as once he got past the line of scrimmage or running out of bounds,” right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said after the game. “They wanted to get him down, and whatever it was, get as many touches and as many hits on him as possible. It’s unfortunate.

"A few times, I think it should’ve been a penalty. But that’s not my responsibility. That’s on the refs, man. But Lamar did a great job popping back up and getting right back to it.”

The Ravens also liked the way Harbaugh was quick to defend Jackson on the sideline. That type of unity has been a key ingredient to this team's success.

“We’re a family, and when you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us,” Ravens running back Mark Ingram said. “That goes from the head coach all the way to anybody on the team. We’re going to have each other’s back, fight for each other, and if we feel like one of our teammates got wronged, treated unfairly, we’re going to get at you. That’s just the atmosphere we have, the family atmosphere, the brotherhood we have.”

Jackson, considered the front runner for MVP in just his second season, ran for 101 yards with a touchdown. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in one season. Jackson also completed 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown (86.3 qbr) and was sacked just once.

After the game, Jackson was not concerned about any of the perceived late hits. He was just happy to pick up the Ravens' eighth straight victory in tough, wet conditions.

Baltimore improved to 10-2 and has a three-game lead in the AFC North.

“We’re just a strong team. Ever since I was growing up, that’s what the Ravens have been – a team [that’s] hard to beat. A lot of people wanted to beat the Ravens. I’m glad it’s back the same way, but we’ve just got to keep it going because it’s ‘Any Given Sunday,’ so we’ve just got to play.”