Baltimore Ravens Not Reopening, But Bullish on Training Camp

While the Baltimore Ravens won't be among the NFL teams reopening their facilities this week, the team is optimistic about proceeding with training camp.

The Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center is located in Baltimore County, which still has restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the team will not allow players and coaches back into the facility in the short-term.

"No, we are not opening up [May 19]. Under local and state regulations, we remain closed," team president Dick Cass said on the team's website. "Right now, what our coaches are doing is meeting remotely with the players. It wouldn't be much better if the players were remote and the coaches were in the office. It's a practical matter. I don't think it makes any difference if the coaches are in the building."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams earlier this month outlining the league's protocols for reopening club facilities. The individual teams are allowed to decide which members of personnel, football operations or administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff and nutritionists are allowed back on their premises.

Strength and conditioning coaches are permitted to be in team facilities only if they currently are participating in player rehabilitation, according to the memo.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (David) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. "Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”

Despite the delay, the Ravens are optimistic the coaches and players will be able to return to the facility when training camp is scheduled to begin in late July.

"We believe by the time of training camp we will be able to test the players and coaches because we will be together a lot multiple times per week and we'll be able to get results fairly quickly. I'm more confident today than I was a month ago about the widespread availability of testing."

Cass said the team will rely heavily on all the franchise's personnel to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. Increased testing will help the process and protect all of the team's employees.

"We have to depend on everyone in the building to play his or her play and making sure that when they leave the building they are careful," Cass said. "If the infection rate is really low, as I expect it will be by late summer, and we have really good testing. I think there's a really good shot we'll be okay.

Baltimore County officials could not be reached for comment.